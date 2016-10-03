The Elder Law Seminar: Protect Your Life’s Savings and Lifestyle is new to Ridgefield Continuing Education. It will teach how to protect the home, savings, and independence. Elder Law attorneys Thomas E. Murphy and Michele F. Murphy of Danbury will address questions: Should I transfer my house to my kids? How can a trust protect my assets? How can I use Medicaid (Title 19) for long-term care? How can I get income from Veterans Affairs? How can I avoid probate?

The class meets on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Advance registration required. Cost is $29. Senior discount and caregiver/relative discount available. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.