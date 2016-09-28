Children’s authors in Saturday showcase

The Ridgefield Library will present an author showcase for children’s authors between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, as part of Love Your Library Day.

Tony Abbott, Christina Geist, and Michael Rothman are among the dozen or so authors who will be on hand. Books will be available for purchase and signing, and there will be readings and other activities.

Books on the Common and the Friends of the Library support the event. For more information about Love Your Library Day, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.