To the Editor:
Mack Reid wrote a very clear and well-presented piece recently concerning the decision put forth by his honor Thomas Moukawsher. One needs to asses that this decision not only addressed the immediate matter of the case at hand but went too far to make a commentary on those with severe disabilities.
I implore fellow residents of Connecticut not to accept such a lackadaisical approach of who is worthy of being educated and who is not.
Sadly, his honor must have missed the ramifications of his freely allowed words. He has a gift that of free speech but sadly he lost the gift of thought before speech. We are a society based on ethics, decency, and morality first and foremost; otherwise we are utterly lost.
I believe his honor is of similar ethnic descent as me and sadly I need to remind him what happens to those of severe disabilities in the mideast. We have come too far to go backwards.
Enough! Enough simplistic prejudice! Think before you open thy mouth! Bravo to Ridgefield Superintendent Dr. Karen Baldwin!
Andrew Terzis
Palmer Court, Sept. 21
Letter: The judge went too far
September 28, 2016
