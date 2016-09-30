Letter: Cherish German, don’t cancel it

To the Editor:

Becoming proficient in a second language is an integral part of a well-rounded education. In the process of learning another language we gain insights into other cultures and deepen our understanding of our own language and culture. What’s more, we become aware of the strong connection between language and thought.

Given the tremendous benefits of language study, it was incredibly disheartening to learn of the district’s decision to eliminate the German program at RHS, especially considering the high level of interest of students in German. In 2015 there were two fully enrolled German 1 classes. In 2016, there were enough graduating middle school students interested in studying German to fill a full freshman classroom, notwithstanding that German is not offered in our middle schools.

These students and their families, as well as future RHS students, have been done a great disservice by the district’s decision to eliminate German from the curriculum. In particular, current sophomores and juniors, who elected to study German before this decision was announced, will not be able to demonstrate four consecutive years of German studies for their college applications.

Moreover, the district certainly has underestimated the importance of German. Germany is the world’s fourth largest economy. The study of German history and contemporary events, including the ability to read primary documents, is vital as we work together as a family of nations to strengthen civil society. And German studies enable us to more deeply appreciate the works of Freud, Wagner, Richard Strauss, Mahler, Goethe, Hesse and Grass, to name but a few.

Parents voted for the school budget and expected that our students would be well-served when it passed. We never suspected that our long-standing, award-winning German program would be cut. This successful program, which has nurtured so many Ridgefield students, should be cherished, not cancelled.

Lou Haber