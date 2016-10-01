The Ridgefield Press

Robinson joins staff of HomeCare by RVNA

By The Ridgefield Press on October 1, 2016

 

Dale Robinson

Dale Robinson has joined the staff of HomeCare by RVNA to be the community liaison, responsible for building relationships with community resources and home care referral sources. HomeCare by RVNA is a non-medical home care agency providing live-ins, home health aides and certified nurse’s aides. It is a subsidiary of RVNA.

Robinson holds a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and sociology management from Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio, and has more than 20 years in various sales and marketing roles with Fortune 100 companies. She is also a volunteer for the Weston Commission on Aging. 

 “I love supporting and advocating for seniors,” Robinson said. “I was attracted to RVNA and HomeCare by RVNA because of their reputation for quality care and community outreach. I also like knowing that if a HomeCare by RVNA client needs medical care, the nurses of RVNA are there to help.”

Robinson lives in Weston and enjoys do-it-yourself remodeling projects and watching Yankee games in her free time.

