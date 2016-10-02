The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Resistance to refugees is sickening

October 2, 2016

To the Editor:

I was sickened to read about some Ridgefielders’ knee-jerk resistance to the idea of a Syrian refugee family living in our town.

According to a study by the Cato Institute, the chance of an American being killed in a terrorist attack by a refugee is 1 in 3.64 billion. With those kinds of odds, I’d feel a lot safer living next door to a Syrian family than to an American family with a gun in their home.

Syrian refugees are fleeing terrorism in the Middle East only to find it right here in the USA in the form of bigotry, intolerance, and even the threat of violence. If we listen to those loudly proclaiming that there is “no room at the inn” for anyone who’s different, the terrorists will have won.

Chris Belden

Ridgefield, Sept. 25

