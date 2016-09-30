Author showcase part of LYL Day

As part of Love Your Library Day Saturday, Oct. 1, the Ridgefield Library will present an author showcase between 7 and 10 p.m., featuring 27 different authors writing in a range of genres. The public is invited to drop in to enjoy wine and refreshments while meeting favorite authors from Ridgefield and beyond, including Valerie Leff, the director of the Westport Writers Workshop; Jane Stern, of Road Food fame, novelist Mark Slouka, and actress and author Barbara Dana.

Books will be available for purchase and signing, and there will also be readings and other activities on the hour and half hour throughout the evening. The event will also include announcement of the winners of the library’s inaugural short story-writing contest. The award ceremony will take place at 7:15 p.m., with a reading of the winning story by Ira Joe Fisher.

Books on the Common and the Friends of the Ridgefield Library support the event. For more information about Love Your Library Day, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.