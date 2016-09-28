CT Pulse: Yankee Institute says ‘Connecticut Can Work’

This week, on Sept. 28, Carol Liebau, President of the Yankee Institute for Public Policy is our guest. She discusses the Connecticut Can Work! policy.

Kate and Josh also discuss Congressman Jim Himes’ vote against a tax break for Olympic medalists, a Trumbull Police Commissioner under investigation and more political news. Watch below:

Later in the show, Doug Smith joins us for Drawing Conclusions.

CT Pulse is hosted by Kate Czaplinski and Josh Fisher, both former Connecticut newspaper editors. Watch it live, Wednesday’s at 12:30.