Letter: As a Christian town, show compassion

To the Editor:

I was astonished by the disruption last week of the humanitarian meeting at the library. My colleagues told me about it the next day and the very apt report in last week’s Press by Macklin Reid described it in considerable detail. A group of Ridgefield friends has gotten together to try to help a single family, who have been endlessly vetted by several U.S. agencies, escape a hopeless situation in Syria. What could be troublesome about that?

Compassion is the foremost teaching of Christ! The beauty of compassion is what sets Christianity apart for this non-Christian. Our mostly Christian town should be easily expected to accept a simple compassionate exercise! Has the bigoted ranting of Donald Trump turned some people away from their roots?

Let me review some well-known facts. About a decade ago, a young president elected by a minority of Americans assembled an administration containing several incompetent individuals who dragged us into a war in Iraq using an argument which has been proven to be false. After far too many deaths they left Iraq with a terrible executive supported by Iran who chose to target Sunni Muslims. That triggered the rise of ISIS. That, together with the Arab Spring, spread to Syria presided over by Bashar al-Assad who is killing thousands of his own people using Russian warplanes and poison gas.

We would like to help one poor victim family of that horror return to a civilized life. What could be objectionable about that?

Walter Slavin