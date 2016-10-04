Ballroom and salsa classes

Ballroom dance and salsa classes are available in Ridgefield Continuing Education. In Part I (seven sessions, starting Wednesday, Oct. 19; 7 to 7:45 p.m.; $84 per person), students will learn three or four basic steps for swing, foxtrot, waltz, cha cha, and salsa. Part II (seven sessions, starting Wednesday, Oct. 19; 7:50 to 8:50 p.m.; $84 per person) will add some figures to the dances taught in Part I. No partner required. Two left feet welcome.

Instructor Natalie Mazzola is a former dance champion, and a teacher for more than 20 years at the Vitti’s School of Dance in Danbury.

Zumba with Toning is available starting Monday, Oct. 17 (eight sessions; 6 to 7 p.m.; $84). Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information or to register.