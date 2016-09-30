Narcan training at library Tuesday

Community Narcan training will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library Dayton Room, free and open to the public.

Participants will learn how to prevent, recognize and respond to opioid overdose. Opioids have a high risk of overdose and Narcan (naloxone) reverses opioid overdose. Free Narcan kits will be available at the training.

More information is available from Laura Cleary, Ridgefield Coalition Against Substance Abuse coordinator, at [email protected] or 203-431-1893.

This program is sponsored by the coalition and Silver Hill Hospital.