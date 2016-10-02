Charity league seniors plant bulbs at park

Members of National Charity League’s Nutmeg Chapter met recently at Richardson Park to plant bulbs that will blossom in the spring. Members of the Class of 2017 were partnered with younger sister groups to plant the bulbs. Last year, mother-daughter league members beautified the landscape on Main Street, along Ballard Park, with daffodils. Over the last six years, the Class of 2017 has supported more than 30 philanthropies and donated thousands of hours to organizations hands-on volunteerism. The league gave special thanks to Gina Seward “for her dedication, leadership, and organization of this year and last year’s beautification initiative.”