The Ridgefield Press

Charity league seniors plant bulbs at park

By The Ridgefield Press on October 2, 2016 in Community, News · 0 Comments

 

Members of National Charity League’s Nutmeg Chapter met recently at Richardson Park to plant bulbs that will blossom in the spring. Members of the Class of 2017 were partnered with younger sister groups to plant the bulbs. Last year, mother-daughter league members beautified the landscape on Main Street, along Ballard Park, with daffodils. Over the last six years, the Class of 2017 has supported more than 30 philanthropies and donated thousands of hours to organizations hands-on volunteerism. The league gave special thanks to Gina Seward “for her dedication, leadership, and organization of this year and last year’s beautification initiative.”

Related posts:

  1. Hands-free technology in new cars pose hidden dangers for drivers
  2. Connecticut Audubon Society wins EPA grant for climate change education
  3. Relay for Life is set for June 11
  4. Evolution of the tag sale

Tags:

Previous Post Welch attends Operation Shower Next Post Rotarians walk to end Alzheimer’s
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress