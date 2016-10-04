The Ridgefield Press

Film festival to return in 2017

By The Ridgefield Press on October 4, 2016 in News · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival has announced dates for next year’s festival. The festival is scheduled for May 19-21, at various venues in Ridgefield. Filmmakers may submit entries via filmfreeway.com. Submission deadline is Jan. 1.

The festival is accepting full-length and short narrative features, documentaries, animated films and student films. The festival had success with range of programming, which included a dedicated horror night and children’s selections, and is planning a similar mix of films next year.

The festival was created and directed by Ridgefield playwright and theater director Joanne Hudson who will serve as an adviser and consultant next year.

Sean M. Murphy and Jill Mango, both of whom worked on the festival this year, will be co-directors.

Related posts:

  1. Independent film fest announces selections
  2. Artists collaborate on RIFF award
  3. Former Ridgefield resident comes home for film festival
  4. Ridgefield Independent Film Festival announces 2017 dates

Tags:

Previous Post Gallo to host guest bartending night for Autism Speaks Oct. 13 Next Post Ballroom and salsa classes
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress