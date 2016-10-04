Film festival to return in 2017

The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival has announced dates for next year’s festival. The festival is scheduled for May 19-21, at various venues in Ridgefield. Filmmakers may submit entries via filmfreeway.com. Submission deadline is Jan. 1.

The festival is accepting full-length and short narrative features, documentaries, animated films and student films. The festival had success with range of programming, which included a dedicated horror night and children’s selections, and is planning a similar mix of films next year.

The festival was created and directed by Ridgefield playwright and theater director Joanne Hudson who will serve as an adviser and consultant next year.

Sean M. Murphy and Jill Mango, both of whom worked on the festival this year, will be co-directors.