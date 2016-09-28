Parenting the selfie generation: Library presents ‘Stress Busters’ talks

Children apart of the “selfie generation” are stressed out.

And that’s why the The Ridgefield Library is looking to help them with an event that will help kids develop better listening skills and the ability to respond empathetically to others.

The program, scheduled to take place Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m., is free to Ridgefield parents and sponsored in a collaboration with Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield Youth Commission, Ridgefield Council of PTAs and Silver Hill Hospital — among others.

Please go to www.ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 to register.