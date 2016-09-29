Ridgefield Playhouse schedule this week include D.L. Hughley, Van Praagh

The following shows are among those coming up at the Ridgefield Playhouse. For tickets call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795, or go to ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Actor and comedian D.L. Hughley will offer his opinions on race, money and politics in a show on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m.

Spiritual medium James Van Praagh will talk of the afterlife on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 8 p.m.

Folk-pop singer songwriter Dar Williams returns on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m.

Blue Öyster Cult, pioneer in heavy metal music, will perform on Friday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m.

Comedian Nick Di Paolo’s, socially relevant and a little bit reckless, will perform on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m.

The Live in HD series presents a simulcast of The Metropolitan Opera on Saturday, Oct. 8, at noon, as Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde opens the Met season in a new production by Mariusz Treliński.

Guitarist Al Anderson has united with musicians to honor the history of Bob Marley with a performance on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m.

Not yet a household name, soul singer Allen Stone will perform on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m.

Vocal groups The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6 will perform on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 7:30 p.m.

The British rock and roll band the Yardbirds will perform on Friday, Oct. 14, at 8 p.m.

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, who created the roles of, respectively, Roger and Mark in the original Broadway production of Rent, present Acoustically Speaking – A 20-Year Friendship, on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Billboard’s No. 3 contemporary jazz artist of the decade, Boney James, will perform on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m.

The singer songwriter series presents Art Garfunkel In Close-Up, on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 8 p.m.

Singer Patrizio Buanne returns on Friday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m.

The Met Opera production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni will be simulcast on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 12:55 p.m.

Comedian Paul Reiser brings his tales of love, life and the funny things about relationships to the Playhouse on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m.

The Australian Bee Gees Show – A Tribute to the Bee Gees is Sunday, Oct. 23, at 8 p.m.

Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining returns to the Playhouse screen on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m., including commentary by host Ben Mankiewicz.