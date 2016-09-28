The Ridgefield Press

Welch attends Operation Shower

By The Ridgefield Press on September 28, 2016 in Community, News, People · 0 Comments

Ridgefielder Marion Welch attended an event that provides baby showers for military wives, on Aug. 23 at the Barclays Center in Long Island.

Ridgefielder Marion Welch attended an event that provides baby showers for military wives, on Aug. 23 at the Barclays Center in Long Island.

Cord-blood stem-cell-preservation advocate Marion Welch of Ridgefield assisted organizers of Operation Shower, an event that provides baby showers for military wives, on Aug. 23 at the Barclays Center in Long Island.

Rosie Pope of RosiePope.com was guest host of the event that welcomed more than 40 expectant military families who received gifts from sponsors and a cord- blood banking program from CryoCell International, a cord-blood bank, which Welch represented.

“Cord-Blood Banking is especially important for our military families and by providing education and financial assistance, many military families can now  preserve their baby’s cord-blood and cord-tissue stem cells,” Welch said.

Related posts:

  1. Young Ridgefield pianist performs in New York City
  2. Ridgefield: Author talk with Barbara Leaming
  3. Ridgefield: Kuehners support SilverSource
  4. Jim Muraski: A hall of fame career

Tags:

Previous Post Children’s authors in Saturday showcase Next Post DCP rolls out guidelines for medical marijuana research proposals
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress