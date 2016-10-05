The Ridgefield Old Timers Association will be honoring Susan Ellis, RHS class of 1989, at its annual awards banquet on Oct. 15 at St.Mary’s. The proceeds benefit the college scholarship fund given to Ridgefield High graduates.

Susan Ellis spent a little over 17 of her first 18 years growing up in Ridgefield. Her family moved to Ridgefield the day before her first birthday and she was in town until graduating from RHS in 1989. She attended Scotland Elementary School then East Ridge Junior High before her four years at Ridgefield High School. She spent a good portion of her time in the water as a member of the Wilton Y Wahoos, one of the elite swimming programs in the country; and then on the RHS swim team for all four of her years at the high school. Her parents have lived in Ridgefield for 44 years where they raised Susan and her two older brothers and one younger sister.

At the young age of eight, Susan started swimming for the Wilton Wahoos. She was a member of a relay team that set the New England YMCA record for the 100-meter freestyle. Since swimming is almost a year round sport, she continued with the Wahoos until she graduated from high school. She was a member of the 1986-89 women’s YMCA national champion teams and the 1987-89 YMCA combined national champion teams with the Wahoos.

Swimming for the Wilton Y took up the majority of her time but when she arrived at RHS she was ready and willing to be a part school’s very first girl’s swim team. While swimming for the high school, Susan was all-FCIAC in 1988 and all-state in 1986-88. She was not alone in her swimming abilities as she was part of two record-setting relay teams, the 400 free and the 200 medley. Some of her teammates from those teams included former honorees Janel Jorgensen and Stephanie Boles as well as Kelly Hoeft and Laura Wilkes.

After graduation Susan took her talents north to Syracuse University. She was member of the Orange swim team for all four years, competing against other Big East schools. Her times continued to impress as Susan was a finalist all four years in the Big East championships in the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 backstroke. She also qualified in the eastern region for the same three events. Relating her years in Ridgefield to her time at Syracuse she said, “All the hours I spent swimming in high school made me more than prepared for swimming and studying in college.” She proved this by graduating with a major in English textual studies as well as a minor in fine arts.

After graduation Susan took a job in advertising, a field she has worked in for more than 20 years. She presently lives in New York City. She continues to swim, only now it is for the benefit of others. She has participated in Swim Across America, an organization that raises funds for cancer research. Swim Across America was previously run by a former ROTA honoree Janel Jorgensen-McArdle. Janel’s sister and Ridgefield resident, Jacque Lang, helps to run the Swim Across America event in Greenwich, which Susan participates in regularly. Over the past 11 years, Susan has braved the waters off New York City and Greenwich to participation in these long distance swims. It is obvious swimming has had a lifelong impact on Susan’s life and now it helps her impact the lives of others.

Tickets for the banquet can be purchased at the Town Clerk’s office in Ridgefield Town Hall or at 2016ridgefieldoldtimersdinner.eventbrite.com.