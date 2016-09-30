Predicting what the classroom of tomorrow might look like is a messy business.

Demographers evaluating Ridgefield’s nine public schools are taking their time before making recommendations to the Board of Education on what to do about declining elementary and middle school enrollment.

Close an elementary school to save taxpayers money? Redraw the district’s boundary lines to even out the disbursement of students? Tailor the two middle schools to serve as intermediate schools, with one hosting the fifth and sixth grade and the other serving seventh and eighth grade students?

Demographer Mike Zuba of Milone and MacBroom, who presented the enrollment part of the district’s capacity study update to the board Monday night, wouldn’t rule out any of those possibilities — most specifically, the last option of reconfiguration.

“Once the enrollment numbers are finalized on Oct. 1, we’ll have options to present to you and you’ll have choices to make,” Zuba said, who obliged board member Karen Sulzinsky’s request to hear a preview of the Nov. 14 report that will include the 10-year enrollment projections for Ridgefield.

“Can a grade be reconfigured to fit grades seven and eight in one building? It’s a possibility we’re looking into,” he said. “One middle school might have fifth and sixth grade into it — it’s really about providing you with the necessary space so you have the ability to meet future programming needs.”

Waiting on numbers

Zuba’s promo for his next board appearance came after an hourlong presentation that went over five-day enrollment numbers in elementary, middle and high school.

He repeated several times that this report was a draft and that his current numbers were unofficial, subject to change

“Oct. 1 is like April 15 for demographers,” he said, alluding to tax day.

“The numbers change up until Oct. 1, and that’s what makes this a challenge.”

As it currently stands, kindergarten enrollment is up 13 students (4.7%) projected to actual — a rising trend over the last two years that Zuba called the “key driver” in the argument against a school closure in Ridgefield and “the biggest deviation” from his firm’s previous set of enrollment numbers.

Besides kindergarten, the fourth grade is where the demographer saw the biggest spike — 18 more students (5%) from projection to actual. Scotland Elementary School contributed to the uptick, with 23 more actual students than projected.

The middle schools and high school each have less than a .5% total deviation from the projections — compared to the elementary schools’ 1.9%, which Zuba said is pretty standard for the secondary education level and for what he’s seen in Ridgefield.

One positive trend Zuba said he saw studying the preliminary numbers, and talking to elementary school principals, was that there was a lot of movement between schools within the district.

“That means there’s maturity in town with families moving from one home to the next, and switching schools” he said.

Perhaps most important is the fact that Milone and MacBroom’s study showed that kindergarten classes, as well as upper grades, have gotten larger due to increasing in-migration (2.4%) of young families with children.

“It’s much higher than the historical average,” Zuba said. “And four of the last five years it’s been above 2%.”

“There’s been a real positive influx of students anywhere from second to seventh grade,” he said.

Zuba said home sales are a big indicator when making preliminary district projections, and that he would have new real estate numbers when he returned in November.

“Home sales continue to rise as part of the economic rebound,” he told the board. “There’s been an uptick in condo sales as well…

“Birth rates and kindergarten enrollments will be revisited,” he said.

“My guess is when I come back we’re going to have larger kindergarten classes than previously projected and that will change a lot of these numbers.”

Disappearing act

One thing that’s not changing is the shrinking number of classrooms in Ridgefield’s elementary schools.

Kemp Morhardt, who co-presented with Zuba Monday night, illustrated this point in a slide titled “Where Have All the Classrooms Gone?”

Looking back 50 years, he said a new school built in 1966 would have had 17 classrooms to fit 500 students. In 2000, the same school would have had 10 classrooms to fit 250 students.

Morhardt blamed the shift from instructor-directed learning in the 1960s to the emphasis on collaborative-active learning in the present.

And technology carries a share of the responsibility, too, he said.

“A classroom that once sat 30 kids can only fit 24 today — six seats have been lost for computers,” he said, pointing to the evolution of classroom space.

“It’s constantly changing, evolving,” said Morhardt, who works at The SLAM Collaborative — an architectural and engineering firm specializing in institutional, healthcare, educational and corporate facilities.

Best use of space

As part of the district’s capacity study, Morhardt is working with principals of the six elementary schools and two middle schools to develop an inventory of instructional classrooms, special purpose program rooms, common spaces and administrative rooms in each facility.

The evaluation assesses room use, size, and the suitability for current and projected programs, in hopes of creating alternatives that maintain parity among different buildings.

“We’re operating at 90% efficiency and leaving room for scheduling needs and potential enrollment bubbles — we call that built-in capacity,” he said, explaining a formula that determines study capacity at the eight schools.

“What we can’t predict is what the classroom of tomorrow will look like, but we do want to be as close to humanly possible in knowing how many kids might be entering a building in a given year and what they’ll need to learn,” Morhardt said.

That’s where Zuba’s work comes in hand.

“We’re going to conduct a 10-year utilization analysis and explore potential reconfiguration options for discussion, with several scenarios for the board’s consideration,” he said.

In addition to his November appearance, Zuba told the board that the timeline for the work is aggressive and that he would be delivering three or four recommendations by its Dec. 12 meeting.

Following that meeting, public meetings and workshops based on those recommendations will be scheduled.

“You’ll be seeing a lot of us,” Zuba said.