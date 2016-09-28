The Ridgefield Press

RHS Class of 1956 celebrates 60th class reunion

By Steve Coulter on September 28, 2016 in Community, People, Schools · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield High School Class of 1956.

The Class of 1956 celebrated its 60th high school graduation at a party hosted by Elaine and John Couri. Twelve people from the class of 34 attended. Andy and Betty (Shaw) Morelli, traveled the farthest, coming from Florida.

The other 10 people were local.

Those in attendance were Dick Bellagamba and wife Marilyn, Jack Hughes and wife Joan, Bob Salvestrini and wife Kathy, Richard and Margaret (Daniska) Luck, Andy and Betty (Shaw) Morelli, Elaine (Conklin) Couri and husband John, Brenda (Mannion) Schaub, Ana (Hulswit) Ross, Geraldine (Franceschini) Vaughn and John Vaughn.

