Looking Back: Housing favoritism and favorite son

Policy changes adopted by the Housing Authority 25 years ago may have headed off a housing discrimination lawsuit threatened by the Connecticut Civil Liberties Union and Connecticut Legal Services, the Oct. 3, 1991 Press reported.

The two organizations charged that the point system used to evaluate applicants for apartments at Ballard Green and Prospect Ridge favored Ridgefield residents and discriminated against outsiders.

The town was mourning two more young men killed in a car crash, this one on Barry Avenue. Erik Hoag was 23 and Thomas P. Hargreaves, 22. Just two weeks earlier, Robert Merola and Michael Meltzer were killed when their car hit a tree off Danbury Road.

Franklin Lischke, a well-known commercial artist who as a boy posed for many Norman Rockwell paintings, died at the age of 83. He had lived in Ridgefield for 40 years. Rockwell often used Lischke as a model because he was convenient — Lischke’s father was Rockwell’s landlord, and he could raise his eyebrows very high.

Replacing the town’s contracted paramedic service with on-staff “fire medics” could save the town $125,000 a year, said Fire Chief Richard Nagle.

Thirty pounds of bacon left in a broiler at Gaddis Restaurant at 30 Grove Street burst into flame, igniting the kitchen, taking firefighters a half hour to extinguish, and closing the restaurant for a while.

Edgar and Geraldine Hotard moved from a Quail Ridge condo to Norrans Ridge Drive.

Woolworth’s was selling 26-inch mountain bikes for $99.

50 years ago

A large crowd packed the Cloverleaf Restaurant in Danbury to honor Ridgefield’s hometown candidate for congress, Romeo Petroni, the Oct. 6, 1966 Press reported. Among the supporters and speakers was the minority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives, one Gerald R. Ford.

Lengthy legal arguments from opposing attorneys and impassioned exhortations from residents near Route 7 caused a brouhaha at a Zoning Board of Appeals hearing over Harold A. Mead’s application to open a restaurant serving liquor at the old Twin Lakes Inn on Route 7, between New Road and Cain’s Hill Road. Homeowners claimed the restaurant would destroy the residential atmosphere of the neighborhood while Mead’s attorney, Patrick Crehan, pointed out the past restaurant use of the building and the fact that another restaurant, The Alibi, was right across the street. The property is now the home of Golf-Art (the Alibi burned down long ago).

Mary Luke of Peaceable Street had a new book out. “Catherine, The Queen” was a biography of Catherine of Aragon, the first wife of Henry VIII.

The school board asked the Scotland School Building Committee to study the feasibility of a putting second high school on the Scotland School site, and the Citizens Advisory Committee on Secondary Schools to study whether the East Ridge high school should be expanded.

Canada geese were so uncommon back then that the fact that 15 visited a pond on St. Johns Road prompted a story about them and their neighbors, Mr. and Mrs. William Armstrong.

John Michael Venus, their first child, was born to Mr. and Mrs. Michael John Venus of Old Main Road, Georgetown, on Sept. 23.

Vic Ribeiro scored two touchdowns as the Tigers walloped New Milford, 26-0, in the pouring rain.—J.S.