Believe in Brooke run raises $85,000 for Children’s Brain Tumor Project

The Ridgefield community and its neighbors have flexed some serious fundraising muscle, donating more than $85,000 to the Children’s Brain Tumor Project at the Weill Cornell Brain & Spine Center.

The Blake family, whose daughter Brooke was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) late last year, gave awareness to the project by setting up a 5K fun run and walk at Barlow Mountain Elementary School that took place Sunday, Sept. 25.

More than 500 people ran in the first-annual Believe in Brooke 5K, with even more in attendance cheering on the runners.

Donations are still open at runsignup.com where residents can search for Believe in Brooke.

Donations will be accepted through the month of October and go to the Children’s Brain Tumor Project at the Weill Cornell Brain & Spine Center.

“We hope to raise $100,000,” said Kirstin Cerulli, who helped organize Believe in Brooke.

About Brooke

Brooke Blake is in a battle to beat the odds. DIPG is inoperable due to its location in the pons area of the brain stem, and because it isn’t a solid mass but diffuse and radiation is the only standard of treatment. There is no cure.

After hours of research, the Blakes realized Brooke’s only chance of survival was to participate in a clinical trial. They found one in Dr. Mark Souweidane, who co-directs the Children’s Brain Tumor Project at the Weill Cornell Brain and Spine Center at Memorial Sloan Kettering. After weeks of tests and procedures, Brooke was accepted into the trial, beginning in June 2016.

“Please help us end this horrible nightmare,” said mother Maddie Blake. “Let other families with this terrible diagnosis have a different experience than we did. Let them have a sense of hope instead of sitting there, scared, listening to the doctor – who is as scared as they are – as he explains what DIPG is.”

To follow Brooke Blake’s story on Facebook, please visit Facebook.com and request to join the Group Believe in Brooke.