Girls soccer: Ridgefield roars back to beat McMahon

For the first time this season, the Ridgefield High girls soccer team found itself trailing. The Tigers, however, had a response.

Five unanswered goals.

Spotting Brien McMahon a 1-0 lead, Ridgefield tied the game before halftime and then rattled off four more goals in the second half to post a comfortable 5-1 triumph over the Senators at Tiger Hollow.

With the victory, Ridgefield raised its record to 6-0.

“The first half, we were rushing passes and were a bit disorganized,” said Ridgefield head coach Iain Golding. “At halftime, we talked about staying composed and working the ball, and that’s what was done.”

Alyssa Bonanno and Katie Jasminski each scored two goals for the Tigers. Emma Jacobson added a goal, while Alexandra Damron contributed three assists. Jasminski also had an assist.

Against the run of play, McMahon went ahead 1-0 midway through the opening half when freshman Peyton McNamara’s shot rang off the left post and caromed into the Ridgefield goal.

But the Tigers got the equalizer less than three minutes before the break when Jacobson scored on an assist from Jasminski.

The second half was all Ridgefield. Jasminski’s goal with under two minutes gone gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead, and Bonanno made it 3-1 by scoring on a free kick eight minutes later.

Goals from Bonanno and Jasminski extended Ridgefield’s advantage to 5-1 and ended the scoring with 17:59 to play.

Notes: Ridgefield keeper Julia Middlebrook finished with one save. Julia Gerber relieved Middlebrook for the final seven minutes and did not face a shot.

The Tigers were efficient on offense, converting on five of their 11 shots on goal. Ridgefield also enjoyed a 10-0 advantage in corner kicks.

Twenty-three players saw action for the Tigers.

Jasminski now has eight goals and four assists in Ridgefield’s first six games. Damron has two goals and nine assists.

McMahon dropped to 2-4 with the loss.

Press Sports Reporter Chris Sacchi contributed reporting to this story.