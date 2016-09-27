Gino Caroti, Renaissance man

Gino Caroti died peacefully at his home in Wilton on September 18, 2016 surrounded by his family. He will be forever remembered with love by his wife Gisella Levi, his children and their respective families—Stefano Caroti, wife Elisabetta, and sons Matteo and Andrea; Guido Caroti, wife Emily Fano, and children Maya and Luca; Giulia Orsanigo, husband Sergio and son Frew; and Gabriele Caroti, wife Alice McKown and daughter Lucia.

Gino Caroti was born in Florence, Italy, on January 2, 1925. He received a Doctorate in Chemistry from the University of Florence and a postgraduate degree from Princeton on a Fulbright fellowship.

Gino worked for 40 years in the Instrument Division of the Perkin-Elmer Corporation headquartered in Norwalk, first opening an office in Milan, Italy, then becoming the General Manager of the European Sales Territories.

In 1977 he was appointed Corporate Vice President and General Manager Sales and Service division and in November of that year moved with his family to Wilton where he lived since then.

Gino was a true ‘Renaissance man’: Although he received a science degree, he was interested in architecture (inventing a unique interlocking brick with multiple patents), world affairs and history. In fact, in 2000, he received a Masters in History from Yale at the age of 75.

Gino was particularly interested in Word War II and the Holocaust and collected books about the subjects written before and during that time and loved to discuss history and politics with friends. He was a frequent visitor to the Wilton Library attending many of its book sales. Gino travelled all over the world for business often with his wife and children. Gino’s wife of 56 years, Gisella Levi Caroti, is a member of the law firm Herzfeld & Rubin, P.C. in New York.

Gino Caroti is survived by his wife, four children and six grandchildren. He will be deeply missed for his intelligence, imagination, and humanity. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Wilton Library.

A memorial service in honor of Gino will be held at the Wilton Library on his birthday, January 2, 2017 at 10 am in the Brubeck Room.