‘Stop bar,’ balloons added to Farmingville stop sign

It takes time to get used to something new.

For Ridgefield drivers, adjusting to the newly-installed stop sign for eastbound traffic on Farmingville Road at the intersection of Ligi’s Way has proven just that type of challenge.

That’s why the Ridgefield Police Department added a second, minature stop sign and cones at the center of the roadway, as well as a stop bar and balloons.

“Some motorists were going through the stop sign when it was initially installed,” Capt. Jeff Kreitz confirmed to The Press Tuesday.

“The balloons were attached for added visibility.”

With the new sign, the intersection is now be a four-way stop.

Capt. Kreitz said that the change was made at the recommendation of the local traffic authority to improve roadway and traffic safety.