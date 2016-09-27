Jean McGuire, resident’s mother

Jean Hearn McGuire, 69, of Fairfield, died unexpectedly while traveling in Peru on September 20, 2016. She was born in Rochester, NY to the late Robert and Mary Burkhard Hearn, the eldest of five siblings. She was a graduate of Canajoharie High School; received her B.A. from the College of New Rochelle and went on to obtain her M.B.A. from the University of Connecticut.

Jean was employed by New York Life Insurance Company for the past 27 years as a Financial Services Professional where she had great success achieving many industry awards and becoming a member of the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table. She truly enjoyed working with all of her clients.

Jean was a strong and independent woman with great compassion and love for life, family, friends and clients. She enjoyed travelling, hiking, biking, reading and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to discuss travel, politics, opera and jazz and was studying classical music and participating in Bible and Italian studies. She also enjoyed attending musical events at Yale University ranging from opera, classical and jazz.

She was deeply devoted to her grandchildren and spoke frequently and with great pride about their achievements and progress in the many activities in which they were involved.

Jean is survived by her loving son, Darrin McGuire and his wife, Melanie of Ridgefield and their three children; her long time travelling companion and boyfriend, Lory Crisorio of Danbury, CT; her brothers, Stephen B. Hearn and his wife, Nancy of Hampton, NH and Brian Q. Hearn of Canajoharie, NY; her sister, Colleen Perry of West Roxbury, MA; her nieces, Jenna Leschuk and Laura Finch and her nephews, Stephen and Bryan Hearn. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert R. Hearn.

She will be truly missed.

Friends are invited to greet her family on Friday, September 30, 2016 from 4-7 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 9:30 a.m. directly at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road in Fairfield, CT. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean’s memory to support local high school scholarships via the Kiwanis Club of Fairfield, P.O. Box 432, Fairfield, CT 06824. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.