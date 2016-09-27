One arrest expected in Wilton field assault incident

Police expect to make one arrest soon on a warrant in connection with the Aug. 30 fight between Ridgefield and Wilton students that sent a Ridgefield football player to the hospital.

There were 10 students from each side involved, with more expected to show up before police intervened, but the two sides have not been cooperative and much of the information from interviews has been contradictory. All the information is now at the state’s attorney’s office and being corroborated, said Lt. Stephen Brennan, spokesman for the Wilton Police Department.

“We’ll move forward soon,” Brennan said.

There were reports of a blunt weapon like a bat or golf club used, and the police are not ruling anything out, Brennan has said.

Wilton police said Ridgefield students went to Wilton High School before the start of school as part of a “scavenger hunt” where members of the high school senior class participate in pranks and challenges.

One of the “items” was to urinate on Wilton High’s football field, and that spurred the conflict, according to a source.

“The incident began by Ridgefield High School students coming to Wilton playing a game of scavenger hunt,” said Brennan. “Because the game was publicized, Wilton students were aware that Ridgefield students would be coming to the football field.

“While at the field, an altercation occurred where a Ridgefield student was assaulted,” he said.

Those with information may call Officer Ross at 203-834-6260.