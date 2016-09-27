Ridgefield Supply shows off restored storefront

History was restored on Prospect Street Monday, Sept. 26, when Ridgefield Supply put the final touches on decorative moldings that imitate those that commuters used to see pulling into the Ridgefield Train Station in the early part of the 20th Century — up until 1962.

“A little piece of Ridgefield history being restored,” said Margaret Price in a Facebook post Monday.

The owner of Ridgefield Supply told the Press that the old depot is being restored to its original Victorian-era style — part of the 4.5-acre property’s redevelopment plan.

“The decorative moldings that were hidden for almost 100 years have been restored and are being placed on the Train Station at Ridgefield Supply today,” Price wrote on Facebook.

“We put the brackets on last week. We can’t wait to open it to the public early next year,” she said.

Ridgefield Supply Company is located at 29 Prospect Street in Ridgefield.