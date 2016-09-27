The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Supply shows off restored storefront

By The Ridgefield Press on September 27, 2016 in Business, News · 0 Comments

image1-4

Margaret Price shared this photo that displays the restored Ridgefield Supply decorative moldings and brackets with The Ridgefield Press Monday, Sept. 26.

History was restored on Prospect Street Monday, Sept. 26, when Ridgefield Supply put the final touches on decorative moldings that imitate those that commuters used to see pulling into the Ridgefield Train Station in the early part of the 20th Century — up until 1962.

“A little piece of Ridgefield history being restored,” said Margaret Price in a Facebook post Monday.

The owner of Ridgefield Supply told the Press that the old depot is being restored to its original Victorian-era style — part of the 4.5-acre property’s redevelopment plan.

“The decorative moldings that were hidden for almost 100 years have been restored and are being placed on the Train Station at Ridgefield Supply today,” Price wrote on Facebook.

“We put the brackets on last week. We can’t wait to open it to the public early next year,” she said.

Ridgefield Supply Company is located at 29 Prospect Street in Ridgefield.

Related posts:

  1. Old train depot is too weak to move
  2. The smallest building on Catoonah Street
  3. Community Plates’ Food for All to help end food insecurity in Fairfield County
  4. Sendak, Keeler Tavern resolutions on zoners’ agenda Tuesday night

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Three businesses plan meet and greet Next Post The Drive: Author Lynne Constantine talks journey from corporate marketing to writing thrillers
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress