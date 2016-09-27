Pamela Colgate, artist, homemaker

Former Ridgefield and Darien resident Pamela Colgate passed away on September 17, 2016 following several years of illnesses. She was 85.

Pam, born Pamela Fairfax MacBride, daughter of Burt and Elise MacBride, was born on October 8th, 1930 in New Rochelle, New York.

Mrs. Colgate graduated from Ashley Hall, Charleston, South Carolina and the Parsons School of Design in New York. She was on the art staff of Conde Nast Publications, including Vogue Magazine for two and half years. As an artist, Pam is best known for her work in pencil, oil and watercolor.

Her love of all things antique, particularly American Colonial, moved her to restore the 1734 Recompense Thomas home of Ridgebury, Connecticut in the 1970’s. She found God through St. Paul’s of Darien, Connecticut, under the teaching and leadership of Everett (Terry) Fullam.

Pamela and her husband, Austen, who predeceased her, retired to the Riverwoods Retirement Community in New Hampshire where she resided for the last ten years of her life.

She is survived by her children, Bruce and Sarah, and her grandchildren, Nakita, Jessica, Jeremiah and Daniel.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at 11 AM at the First Parish Cemetery in York, ME.

Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St. Exeter, NH is handling arrangements.

For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com