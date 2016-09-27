Ridgefield property transfers Sept. 14-Sept. 20

Eleven houses and three condominiums, worth a total of $10,098,887, changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Sept. 14 and 20. The town received $24,122 in conveyance taxes from the period’s transfers, which included:

36 O’Neill Court: Robert E. III and Ann H. Goodrich to Ronald A. Pac Jr. of Mamaroneck, N.Y., Sept. 14, $850,000.

1 Lemon Lane, Fox Hill: Christopher J. Howard to David P. and Cecile S. Simerman of Goshen, Sept. 14, $280,000.

251 Keeler Drive: Justin D. and Allison S. Pinkham to Neeraj and Deepika N. Kalani, Sept. 14, $795,000.

250 Great Hill Road: Richard P. Chynoweth, trustee, et al., of Bethlehem, Pa., to Andrew and Karen Corsilia, Sept. 16, $630,000.

102 Rock Road: Zhigang Hu and Liya Wan to Shweta and Trilokee N. Gupta of 2 Winterberry Lane, Sept. 16, $675,000.

337 West Lane: Kenneth and Karen Keegans of Minneapolis, Minn., to Paul A. and Darlene Ottolini, Sept. 19, $1,300,000.

9 Schoolhouse Place: Thomas R. and Agnes M. Puzak to Lars F. and Lesli P. Nordstrom of 100 Danbury Road, Sept. 19, $710,000.

102 Olcott Way, Casagmo: Leon F. Richards of Old West Mountain Road and Patricia A. Richards of South Salem, N.Y., to Otar Michael Taktakishvili, Sept. 19, $150,000.

77 Sunset Lane, Unit 1: Charter Group Partners at Ridgefield LLC of Brookfield to Ross L. Fenster and Jane Leff, Sept. 19, $884,887.

1 Sharp Hill Road: James M. and Dorene Zurlo to S D M B LLC of New Fairfield, Sept. 19, $450,000.

43 Olmstead Lane: David B. and Yvonne Szeto Everson Jr. to Peter R. and Leslie M. Marra of Chappaqua, N.Y., Sept. 20, $1,665,000.

71 Grandview Drive: Alliant Investments LLC of Danbury to Karen Chapman and Pierre Petrazzini, Sept. 20, $459,000.