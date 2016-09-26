Keeler Tavern accepting scarecrow contest submissions until Oct. 12

Wooden frames for the Keeler Tavern Museum’s 4th Annual Scarecrow Contest are available Monday to Friday, 9 to 5 p.m., for decorated return by Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Scarecrows may be traditional, funny, or historical and will be placed along Main Street for ballot voting during Fall for Ridgefield Weekend, Oct. 14-16.

A second round of voting will occur on the museum’s Facebook page (facebook.com/keelertavernmuseum). The scarecrows with the most ballot votes and Facebook likes will both win a prize.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 1 to 4:30 p.m., the museum is having a Make Your Own Scarecrow Workshop. Participants bring decorations to create a scarecrow for the contest.

The museum will provide stuffing materials and basic crafting tools. For more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org