Boys & Girls Club announces plans, registration for 35th annual Turkey Trot

Registration information
Online registration (preferred): Click here to be linked to our registration site (it will open in a new window)
In-person registration: at the Boys & Girls Club, Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Paper registration: You can download our registration form and mail it to: Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield, 41 Governor Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877
Divisions
12 and Under
13-15
16-18
19-39
40-49
50-59
60 & Over
Race length
Turkey Trot: 5K USATF-certified road race
Kids Fun Run: 1/2 mile field loop.
Entry fees
Early Bird Registration until Oct. 31: $30
Pre-Race Registration Nov. 1 to Nov. 20: $35
Race Week Registration Nov. 21 to Nov. 24: $40 Kids’ Fun Run: $15
Race Day: $50, Kid’s Fun Run $20
Bib pick up
Bibs and Tee-Shirts may be picked up at Boys & Girls Club on: Monday, Nov. 21 from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22 from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on race day beginning at 7 a.m.
Join the club for its annual pasta dinner, sponsored by Planet Pizza on Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.