Boys & Girls Club announces plans, registration for 35th annual Turkey Trot

The Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield is welcoming residents to register for its 35th annual Turkey Trot and 15th annual Kids Fun Run thats set to take place Thanksgiving day, Thursday, Nov. 24, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
“Join us for the 35th running of this holiday tradition,” said Mike Flynn, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield, in a press release.

Registration information

Online registration (preferred): Click here to be linked to our registration site (it will open in a new window)

In-person registration: at the Boys & Girls Club, Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Paper registration: You can download our registration form and mail it to: Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield, 41 Governor Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Divisions

12 and Under

13-15

16-18

19-39

40-49

50-59

60 & Over

Race length

Turkey Trot: 5K USATF-certified road race

Kids Fun Run: 1/2 mile field loop.

Entry fees

Early Bird Registration until Oct. 31: $30

Pre-Race Registration Nov. 1 to Nov. 20: $35

Race Week Registration Nov. 21 to Nov. 24: $40 Kids’ Fun Run: $15

Race Day: $50, Kid’s Fun Run $20

Bib pick up

Bibs and Tee-Shirts may be picked up at Boys & Girls Club on: Monday, Nov. 21 from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22 from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on race day beginning at 7 a.m.

Join the club for its annual pasta dinner, sponsored by Planet Pizza on Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

