Boys & Girls Club announces plans, registration for 35th annual Turkey Trot

Registration information

Online registration (preferred): Click here to be linked to our registration site (it will open in a new window)

In-person registration: at the Boys & Girls Club, Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Paper registration: You can download our registration form and mail it to: Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield, 41 Governor Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Divisions

12 and Under

13-15

16-18

19-39

40-49

50-59

60 & Over

Race length Turkey Trot: 5K USATF-certified road race

Kids Fun Run: 1/2 mile field loop.

Entry fees Early Bird Registration until Oct. 31: $30

Pre-Race Registration Nov. 1 to Nov. 20: $35

Race Week Registration Nov. 21 to Nov. 24: $40 Kids’ Fun Run: $15

Race Day: $50, Kid’s Fun Run $20

Bib pick up

Bibs and Tee-Shirts may be picked up at Boys & Girls Club on: Monday, Nov. 21 from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22 from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on race day beginning at 7 a.m.