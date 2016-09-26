The Ridgefield Press

Live! Norwalk vs. Bridgeport Central boys soccer

By Joshua Fisher on September 26, 2016 in HAN Live Feature, HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

The Norwalk Bears travel to Bridgeport’s John F. Kennedy Stadium to take on the Central Hilltoppers in FCIAC boys soccer. You can watch the game live at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 (or later on-demand) in the video player below. The game is also simulcast on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

Norwalk (2-3) comes into Monday’s contest tied for fourth place in the FCIAC’s East Division; Central (1-5) finds itself in last place in the West Division.  You can see the complete FCIAC soccer standings here.

How to watch

The HAN Network live broadcast of the game can be seen on this page, at HAN.Network, on affiliate websites including FCIAC.net and on Frontier Communications’ channels 600 and 1600. The stream usually starts 10 minutes before the event is scheduled to begin. Frank Granito and crew join you five minutes before the contest begins. Keep an eye on our Twitter feed for the latest updates.

It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TVand Google’s Chromecast.

The HAN Network is the exclusive FCIAC broadcast partner through the spring of 2018. HAN Network’s broadcasting division streams at least four high school sporting events a week during the school year. This is in addition to daily news, sports, politics and lifestyle studio programs. Check out our broadcast schedule here and be sure to watch Coffee Break, our southwestern Connecticut daily news show at 11 a.m., and join us for sports talk on Nutmeg Sports, Monday-Thursday at 2 p.m. You can watch all the shows at HAN.Network or on demand at live.HAN.Network/han-on-demand/.

You can check out more of the winter schedule at this link. And be sure to follow the HAN Network on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.

