New business Utiliz saves on electric bill

By The Ridgefield Press on September 26, 2016 in Business, Community, News · 0 Comments

Utiliz, LLC, a new business that was founded in April and is headquartered in Ridgefield, provides customers with savings on their electric bill.

Co-founders Thomas Place and Kevin Manley, who both come from the financial services sector, are currently serving customers in Connecticut and New York with plans to expand to all 16 states in the United States that have deregulated the power industry.

Chief Executive Officer Place has more than a decade of experience on the technology side of the financial services industry.

He is a graduate of the University of Nottingham in England, and holds a bachelor of science degree in computer science.

Chief Technology Officer Manley has more than 25 years of experience in technology and has a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and a master of science in computer science from the University of Washington.

For more information, visit utiliz.co.

