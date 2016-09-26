Sponsored By Runner’s Roost of Darien

The HAN Network’s sports editors and broadcasters have nominated eight male and female students for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 2 of the 2016 fall sports season— sponsored by Runner’s Roost in Darien. Check out the nominees and vote for your male and female picks below.

The Week 1 winners were Darien boys soccer’s Pablo Martinez and Ridgefield girls soccer’s Katie Jasminski.

The Week 2 winners (voting is open until Friday at 11:59 a.m.) will be announced during HAN’s FCIAC Tailgate show on Friday, Sept. 30, at 5:15 p.m. You can watch on HAN.Network.

HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees

Jonmichael Bivona, Trinity Catholic Football

Bivona christened Gaglio Field with 316 rushing yards and four touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to a 52-28 rout of Norwalk on Saturday. The senior running back did his damage on just 15 carries, averaging more than 20 yards per rush, and his touchdowns were on runs of 28, 56, 14, and three yards.

Jared Mallozzi, St. Joseph football

Mallozzi caught eight passes for 130 yards and four touchdowns as the Cadets scored a second straight romp with a 43-6 win over Brien McMahon on Saturday. He caught TD passes of 39, 18, one, and 14 yards from quarterback Cory Babineau.

Anthony Oliveros, Stamford soccer

Oliveros scored three goals to lead Stamford past Brien McMahon, 4-2. Oliveros, a senior forward, broke a 2-2 with his second goal of the game late in the first half and then completed his hat trick with an insurance goal in the second half.

John McElroy, Trumbull football

The senior quarterback accounted for 5 touchdowns, throwing four touchdown passes and running for another one, in Trumbull’s 48-19 win over Westhill on Saturday afternoon.

HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees

Maggie O’Gorman, Greenwich field hockey

O’Gorman had a hat trick and scored the game-winning goal in the Cardinals’ 5-4 overtime victory against the Norwalk Bears on Friday. The winning goal came with 7:22 remaining in OT, after the teams had shifted to the 7-on-7 format. O’Gorman also had an assist for Greenwich, which handed Norwalk it’s first loss of the season.

Meredith Pellegrino, Brien McMahon volleyball

Pellegrino led the Senators with 25 kills during a 3-2 victory over perennial FCIAC power Darien last Wednesday. The McMahon senior filled the stat sheet, picking up 12 service points, 10 digs and two blocks. Pellegrino followed that performance with another big effort during a 3-1 win over New Canaan on Friday. In that game, she had 25 kills and 13 digs. The Senators are 4-0 to start the season.

Nicole Vaccarella, Fairfield Warde volleyball

Vaccarella supplied 23 kills, 22 service points (three aces) and four blocks as Warde rallied to beat Trinity Catholic, 3-2, and stay unbeaten.

Ally Nielsen, Trumbull High volleyball

Ally Nielsen had 51 assists in the Eagles’ 3-2 victory over previously unbeaten Staples High. She added three kills and five digs as Trumbull improved to 3-2.

