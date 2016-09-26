Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors.
On the Monday, September 26, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank and Don recap the 9 FCIAC football games from the weekend of September 23rd and 24th. The two hosts are also joined by John Kovach to break down our game of the week between Greenwich and Darien, and they also announce our Week 2 Athlete of the Week nominees presented by Runner’s Roost.
The nominees for week 2 of Athlete of the Week include,
Female:
Maggie O’Gorman, Greenwich field hockey
Meredith Pellegrino, Brien McMahon volleyball
Nicole Vaccarella – Fairfield Warde, volleyball
Ally Nielsen Trumbull High Volleyball
Male:
Jonmichael Bivona, Trinity Catholic football
Jared Mallozzi, St. Joseph football
Anthony Oliveros, Stamford soccer
John McElroy, Trumbull football
Frank and John show you highlights from Darien’s 42-35 victory over Greenwich from Saturday, and talk about where this leaves both teams heading into the middle of their schedules.
Finally Frank and Don recap the other 8 FCIAC games that were played on Friday and Saturday,
Friday:
Staples 42 – Wilton 6
New Canaan 49 – Central 0
Ridgefield 49 – Ludlowe 13
Stamford 27 – Warde 7
Saturday:
Harding 46 – Danbury 7
Trumbull 49 – Westhill 19
St Joe 43 – McMahon 6
Trinity 52 – Norwalk 28
To vote for Athlete of the Week presented by Runner’s Roost you can go to HAN.Network and click on the link in the slider.