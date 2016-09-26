The Ridgefield Press

Connecticut Sports Talk, September 26

By frank on September 26, 2016 in HAN Live Feature, HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors.

On the Monday, September 26, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank and Don recap the 9 FCIAC football games from the weekend of September 23rd and 24th. The two hosts are also joined by John Kovach to break down our game of the week between Greenwich and Darien, and they also announce our Week 2 Athlete of the Week nominees presented by Runner’s Roost.

 

The nominees for week 2 of Athlete of the Week include,

Female:

Maggie O’Gorman, Greenwich field hockey

Meredith Pellegrino, Brien McMahon volleyball

 

Nicole Vaccarella – Fairfield Warde, volleyball

 

Ally Nielsen Trumbull High Volleyball

Male:

Jonmichael Bivona, Trinity Catholic football

Jared Mallozzi, St. Joseph football

Anthony Oliveros, Stamford soccer

John McElroy, Trumbull football

 

Frank and John show you highlights from Darien’s 42-35 victory over Greenwich from Saturday, and talk about where this leaves both teams heading into the middle of their schedules.

Finally Frank and Don recap the other 8 FCIAC games that were played on Friday and Saturday,

Friday:

Staples 42 – Wilton 6

New Canaan 49 – Central 0

Ridgefield 49 – Ludlowe 13

Stamford 27 – Warde 7

Saturday:

Harding 46 – Danbury 7

Trumbull 49 – Westhill 19

St Joe 43 – McMahon 6

Trinity 52 – Norwalk 28

 

To vote for Athlete of the Week presented by Runner’s Roost you can go to HAN.Network and click on the link in the slider.

 

Related posts:

  1. Connecticut Sports Talk, September 19
  2. Connecticut Sports Talk, September 7
  3. Connecticut Sports Talk, August 15
  4. Watch 7-on-7 football live on HAN Friday and Saturday

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post BBB: Warning about Seymour-registered company "The Nerd Cave" Next Post Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 2
About author
frank

frank


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress