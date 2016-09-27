The Variety Shoppe to close Sunday

The Variety Shoppe on Main Street has announced it will be closing its doors Sunday, Oct. 2.

Owner Anila Sharma told The Press Monday, Sept. 26, that the decision to shut down came after three years of business in downtown Ridgefield.

“There’s not a lot of business,” she said. “It’s been very difficult.

“I’ve tried for almost three years and I want to thank everybody who’s been supportive,” she added. “I’m so grateful to the people of Ridgefield; it’s very hard to say goodbye.”

Sharma said that The Variety Shoppe’s closure was not to be blamed on Main Street landlords and the high cost of rent.

“When people complain about the landlords, I think they should think about something else,” she said. “My landlord has been great, he’s worked with me and he’s understood…

“Rent isn’t too high, it’s reasonable.”

Sharma said that supporting local businesses, specifically on Main Street, is the only way they can survive.

“People have to be more supportive on Main Street and they have to care, and they don’t,” Sharma told The Press.

“It’s a matter of coming in and supporting the merchants,” she said.

Sharma said she was “very upset” about having to close the store and repeatedly apologized to her customers, and the larger Ridgefield community, about her decision.

“I can’t keep losing money,” she said.

“There are not enough words to say how sorry I am to have to leave from here.”

She said she will miss the people of Ridgefield the most because they made her feel so special over the years.

“So many tried to be supportive, and I found so many new friends on Main Street,” she said. “I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”

Specifically, she said she will miss the students from East Ridge Middle School who frequented the store in the late afternoon.

“I never once heard one of them complain; they’re such great kids,” she said.

“Kids are the only people you can make happy with little things.”

The Danbury resident urged her Ridgefield customers to come into the business and say goodbye before Sunday.

“I tried really hard,” she said. “I opened up at 6 a.m. and stayed open until 8 p.m.

“I tried to be there for everyone who needed me and I hope people come in and see me before I go.”