Three businesses plan meet and greet

There will be an open house “meet and greet” of three businesses at 158 Danbury Road on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. in Ridgefield at 158 Danbury Road.

The Osteopathic Wellness Center has a new location to help patients recover from pain and injury, which includes osteopathic manual medicine, cranial-sacral therapy and holistic and nutritional therapies.

The Language School teaches practical language that can be used immediately with lessons tailored to each student’s age, needs, interests, and strengths.

The law offices of Beverley Rogers, who opened her practice 15 years ago, on September 10, 2001, specializes in litigation, real estate litigation, employment law for employees, wills and estate litigation, real estate transactions and set-ups of small businesses.