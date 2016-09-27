Lehmann’s novel read at showcase

With You There is Light, a historical novel by Alexandra Lehmann of Ridgefield, is currently available as an e-book at amazon.com and will be available in paperback during her reading at the authors showcase at the Ridgefield Library on Oct. 2.

The was inspired by the lives of anti-Nazi political activist, Sophie Scholl, and her boyfriend, German army officer Fritz Hartnagel, and is based on translated letters from Hartnagel, who served on the Eastern and Western fronts during World War II.

“The motivation for researching and writing this story began with the conviction that one voice can make a difference,” Lehmann said.

“Sophie and Fritz’s story shows how complicated life is for those growing up under totalitarianism — also a form of terrorism. Their victorious battle to resist a regime — through civil disobedience — is a reminder that everything is possible with those who choose freedom,” she said.

Lehmann will also lecture on German resistance history at Fairfield University’s Judaic Studies department on Oct. 25.

Fluent in German, and with a Fulbright Scholarship out of Sarah Lawrence College’s M.F.A., Alexandra did her post graduate archival research in Munich for “With You There Is Light.” She later won a fellowship to the Wesleyan Writers’ Conference and has guest lectured on German Resistance history at St. Paul’s German Church in New York City, Mt. Holyoke College, MA and Western Connecticut State University. She works as a business writer and has lived in Ridgefield, Connecticut, for close to ten years. Her company produces an annual popular film and discussion series that combines moderators, politics and cinema at the Ridgefield Library.