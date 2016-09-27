All about Klezmer

Congregation Shir Shalom on Peaceable Street presents an afternoon of Klezmer music on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 3 to 5 p.m. with James Kessler, Klezmer teacher, musician and historian. The history of Klezmer music with live demonstrations will be shared along with short documentary of Klezmer legends. The Klezmer revival will be discussed and an opportunity to play and sing Klezmer music will conclude the afternoon. There will also be an opportunity to discuss forming a new community klezmer band.

More information is available from Cantor Katchko-Gray at [email protected]