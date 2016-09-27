The Ridgefield Press

Bridge & mahjong

By The Ridgefield Press on September 27, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

Bridge and mahjong day and evening classes start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Mahjong for Beginners starts Thursday, Oct. 13, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 17, 7 to 9 p.m., meets six weeks and costs $128.

Beginner Bridge meets Tuesdays, Sept. 27 through Nov. 15, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Wednesdays, Sept. 28 through Nov. 30, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Bridge Continued meets Tuesdays, Sept. 27 through Nov. 15, 10 a.m. to noon, is for those who have had beginners bridge or similar experience.

Instructor is Mary Watson-Stribula. All classes are eight sessions. Cost is $169. Ridgefield senior discount. Advance registration at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Related posts:

  1. Embellishing your knitting
  2. Applying to college, sorting it all out
  3. Want to know how to edit pictures? New course will teach how
  4. Want to learn arts and crafts? Ridgefield Continuing Education's newest classes cover all topics

Tags: ,

Previous Post Pamela Colgate, artist, homemaker
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress