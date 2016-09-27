Bridge & mahjong

Bridge and mahjong day and evening classes start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Mahjong for Beginners starts Thursday, Oct. 13, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 17, 7 to 9 p.m., meets six weeks and costs $128.

Beginner Bridge meets Tuesdays, Sept. 27 through Nov. 15, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Wednesdays, Sept. 28 through Nov. 30, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Bridge Continued meets Tuesdays, Sept. 27 through Nov. 15, 10 a.m. to noon, is for those who have had beginners bridge or similar experience.

Instructor is Mary Watson-Stribula. All classes are eight sessions. Cost is $169. Ridgefield senior discount. Advance registration at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.