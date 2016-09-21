The Ridgefield Press

Silver Hill Hospital: Tips for managing chronic pain

By Kate Czaplinski on September 21, 2016 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

The HAN Network and Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan are teaming up, throughout the month of September, for National Pain Awareness Month.  Watch our interview with an expert below:

Roughly 100 million Americans suffer from chronic pain — pain that lasts longer than six months — more than diabetes, heart disease and cancer combined.

Throughout this month, HAN broadcasting will feature exclusive interviews with the experts at Silver Hill Hospital’s Chronic Pain and Recovery Center. Each interview will tackle a different topic around chronic pain.

The remaining Pain Awareness Month schedule includes:

  • Monday, Sept. 26 on Coffee Break at 11: Interventions for Chronic Pain with Dr. Chris Cutter.

If you miss an interview, watch it on demand at han.network.

Founded in 1931, Silver Hill Hospital is a not-for-profit psychiatric hospital in New Canaan. Silver Hill treats more than 3,000 patients each year, providing treatment for psychiatric disorders that include addiction, eating and bipolar disorders, depression, and schizophrenia. Silver Hill Hospital is an academic affiliate of the Yale University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry. Find out more at SilverHillHospital.org.

The HAN Network, formerly known as Hersam Acorn Newspapers, is the exclusive FCIAC broadcast partner through the spring of 2018. HAN Network’s broadcasting division replaced HANRadio.com with a new focus on live video streams of high school athletics along with the network’s news and lifestyle programming.

