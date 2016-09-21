Letter: Refugee safety concerns

At the Sept. 15 informational meeting by the Ridgefield Resettlement Committee, we learned very little. Ann O’Brien told us they would find out who the Syrian migrants will be 48 hours before they arrive. While she claimed they are vetted by the State Department, the FBI’s James Comey has stated: “We can query our databases… but nothing will show up because we have no record of that person…” Recently U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services official Matthew Emrich disclosed that the government does not have access to any database in Syria that can be used to check the backgrounds of incoming refugees against criminal and terrorist records. Nevertheless, over 90% of Syrian refugee applicants get approved. Officials estimate that as many as 20% of Syrian migrants are ISIS implants.

A further concern is that assimilation is a fantasy. Syrian Sharia culture allows wife- beating, rape of children and uncovered women, and abuse of Kafirs (non-Muslims). A Muslim refugee in Australia defended raping a 10-year-old boy as “acceptable in my culture.” Women who expose their skin are considered prostitutes, dishonorable, and lower than dirt. That’s why there were 1,200 sexual assaults on females in Germany on New Year’s Eve, and why welcoming Sweden is now the rape capital of the world. Every refugee-accepting country in Europe is facing this.

Have you seen the sweet young teens this summer in downtown Ridgefield, with their short-shorts and halter tops? I shudder at the risk the RRC is bringing here. Before screaming “Islamophobe,” know that I have visited many third-world cultures and appreciate their uniqueness. But to think you can import people with values and practices diametrically opposed to our criminal laws, and they will immediately abandon this behavior, is arrogant and insane. Wiser perhaps, to relocate refugees in Middle-Eastern safe zones?

Linda Lavelle