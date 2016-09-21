Selectmen meet at 6:30 tonight

The familiar discussion of food vendors will continue and the selectmen will also talk tonight about renewal of the town’s 25-year lease with WREF, the radio station which rents town land in the Great Swamp behind the transfer station as a site for it’s radio tower.

The Board of Selectmen’s Sept. 21 meeting begins at 6:30, in the large lower level conference room at town.

Some financial matters are also on tonight’s agenda, including setting a date for a town meeting on money to repaint the Peter Parley Schoolhouse, and discussion of some year-end transfers that are part of the finance department’s close-out book balancing on the 2015-16 fiscal year, which ended June 30.

It is also possible that talk of the food vendors will result in the selectmen scheduling a public hearing and town meeting on the revised food vendors ordinance they’ve been working on. The selectmen have been making adjustments as they’ve discussed it, but ordinance’s overall goal is to tighten up regulation of food vendors and prevent trucks and carts from setting up near restaurants — setting up almost anywhere, in its current version — while “grandfathering in” rights to continue selling food at locations where current vendors are already established. Mobile food vendors would be allowed to work private parties and public events, and roving ice cream trucks would also be permitted.

Discussion of the Lyme Connection and its programs against Lyme Disease is also expected, along with approval of proclamation endorsing the idea of families eating dinner together and a special ”Family Day” next Monday, Sept. 26, to put that into practice. The proclamation says “…the more often children and teenagers eat dinner with their families the less likely they are to smoke, drink and use illegal drugs…”

A couple of possible appointments are also on the agenda tonight: Joshua Fischer, a designer, is seeking a seat on the Ridgefield Arts Council; and Jan Goldfluss, a landscape architect, wants to serve on the Architectural Advisory Committee.

The meeting will end with an executive session discussion of negotiations with tenants in the Venus Municipal Building.