It is such an exciting Fall at Lounsbury House! Senior Lunch is on Monday, Sept. 26 and will be catered by Dimitri’s. Make your reservations now by calling the office, 203-438-6962.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Ladies Night returns with a Porch Party! We will have pina coladas, daiquiris and nibbles catered by O’Deen’s BBQ. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Come join us for a night of shopping and fun!

Is your little one ready for preschool? We are hosting a preschool fair on Thursday, Oct. 6. There are two sessions, morning, 10:30 to 12:30 and evening, 5:30 to 8:30. This event is free and open to all.

Our second annual free Family Day is on Sunday, Oct. 23, from noon to 3. Lots of fun is planned including face painting, bounce house, obstacle course, sports zone, food trucks and so much more! On Oct. 28, Lounsbury House will host a “Night of Wonder and Intrigue” — never before seen, never to be forgotten, this is a don’t miss event! Think fire-eaters, contortionists and much, much more! Tickets are available on our website, lounsburyhouse.org under the Calendar section.

Keep your eye on our website, lounsburyhouse.org, as we are constantly adding new and fun events!