The Ridgefield Press

Fall at Lounsbury House

By Jenn Seeley on September 21, 2016 in Community, News · 0 Comments

It is such an exciting Fall at Lounsbury House!  Senior Lunch is on Monday, Sept. 26 and will be catered by Dimitri’s. Make your reservations now by calling the office, 203-438-6962.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Ladies Night returns with a Porch Party! We will have pina coladas, daiquiris and nibbles catered by O’Deen’s BBQ. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Come join us for a night of shopping and fun!

Is your little one ready for preschool? We are hosting a preschool fair on Thursday, Oct. 6. There are two sessions, morning, 10:30 to 12:30 and evening, 5:30 to 8:30. This event is free and open to all.

Our second annual free Family Day is on Sunday, Oct. 23, from noon to 3.  Lots of fun is planned including face painting, bounce house, obstacle course, sports zone, food trucks and so much more! On Oct. 28, Lounsbury House will host a “Night of Wonder and Intrigue” — never before seen, never to be forgotten, this is a don’t miss event! Think fire-eaters, contortionists and much, much more! Tickets are available on our website, lounsburyhouse.org under the Calendar section.

Keep your eye on our website, lounsburyhouse.org, as we are constantly adding new and fun events!

Related posts:

  1. Bunny brunch, senior lunch
  2. Ridgefield: Membership letter arriving soon
  3. Ridgefield: A volunteer extraordinaire
  4. Ridgefield: Exchange Club talk on Lounsbury House

Tags:

Previous Post Nature Transformed art show opens Oct. 8 Next Post Family dinner night
About author
The Ridgefield Press

Jenn Seeley


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress