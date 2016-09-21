Keeler Notes: Media and the Presidency

“I have found, by some experience, that virtue and patriotism, vice and selfishness, are found in all parties and that they differ less in their motives than in the policies they pursue.”

This timeless statement comes from a speech given by New York Senator William H. Seward in 1858, nearly 160 years ago. Keeler Tavern Museum owns a printed copy of the speech, entitled The Irrepressible Conflict, as published by The Albany Evening Journal. This stand-alone piece, or “tract,” was “for sale at the Office of the Albany Evening Journal. Price, per Single Copy, 2 cents; Dozen Copies, 20 cents; per Hundred, $1; per Thousand, $8.”

Seward was soon to compete with Abraham Lincoln for the Republican Party’s 1860 choice as nominee for U.S. President. Tracts like The Irrepressible Conflict, of which the museum owns several on different topics, were printed and distributed by the thousands. They were essential to presidential hopefuls’ strategy to win votes. Indeed, they were the mass media of their time.

Things have changed in 160 years. To find out how much (or how little), attend Professor David Greenberg’s lecture, based on his book, Republic of Spin: An inside History of the American Presidency, Sunday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m. ($25; $20 for members, $15 for students). Seating is limited, so register now at keelertavernmuseum.org or call 203-438-5485.