Eversource continues helicopter inspections of transmission lines

Eversource is conducting aerial inspections of high voltage electrical equipment on rights-of-way in north central Connecticut. This inspection is an important part of the company’s ongoing commitment to providing reliable electric service. The work involves the use of low flying helicopters equipped with high-resolution cameras, which can detect potential equipment issues before they occur.

“Over a million customers in Connecticut depend on us every day for reliable electric service,” said Craig Hallstrom, Regional Electric Operations President at Eversource. “These helicopter inspections of our transmission lines are a crucial part of our commitment to reducing the frequency and duration of power outages.”

Eversource’s high-resolution camera inspections began this morning in Fairfield County and will begin Monday in Litchfield and Hartford counties. These inspections are expected to take up to three weeks to complete. Weather-permitting, the inspection will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. using two black MD500 helicopters with registration numbers N371EE and N500LK.

The region’s transmission system is the backbone of the electric grid. Overhead inspections of transmission lines and equipment – often located upwards of 100 feet in the air – help engineers detect potential problems in advance, allowing the company to schedule necessary maintenance and upgrades before reliability issues arise.