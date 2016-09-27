The athletic prowess of James Croce

James Croce will be honored for his athletic prowess at the at the Old Timers Association banquet at St. Mary’s on Oct. 15.

A member of the famous undefeated Ridgefield High School football team of 1967 (graduating in 1968), Jim Croce was also an athletic force to be reckoned with in baseball. While he did not grow up playing for organized teams, his early sandlot baseball and football playing in Fairfield prepared him to compete in both sports at the high school level.

When Croce came to Ridgefield, he starred in Little League, was in Babe Ruth and went on to play American Legion ball. He made the all-star teams at all three levels. At Ridgefield High School, Croce played baseball for four years and in his senior year was tri-captain with Frank Lancaster and Steve Bellagamba. Again, all four years, he won recognition from the WCC selection committee.

While Croce excelled at baseball, he was equally as good at football, playing varsity for three years and making the Danbury News-Times all-star area team. He was also recognized by the WCC for his football skills, and was all-state honorable mention, Class B, in his senior year.

While many of Ridgefield’s best athletes are stars in high school, they find that playing at the college level is just too competitive, but not for Croce. He went on to play varsity football for four years at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. He started out as a split end, but due to an injury, he spent most of his time playing tight end. In this position, they used the triple offense strategy where running and rushing were more important than throwing. During the years Croce was playing, the team record was 17-11-1.

After graduating from CCSU in 1773, Croce spent three years in the United States Marine Corps as a first lieutenant. He also worked in the Office of Artillery and was second in command over 100 Marines. After three years, Croce had to take a medical discharge due to the knee injury he had experienced while playing football at CCSU. Croce went on to work with the social security administration in Maine for 18 years and then the Veteran’s Administration until 2013, when he retired.

Still living in Maine, Croce remembers Ridgefield fondly. Since his father was a state trooper and his mother worked in the Ridgefield High School cafeteria, he had to tow the line along with his two sisters, Mary Jo and Jackie. He reports that Mary Jane has just retired as a teacher from the Norwalk school system and Jackie is a registered dietitian, and living in Glastonbury.

Croce is also very proud of his two daughters who inherited his athletic genes and became accomplished AAU basketball players. Their father never held a basketball until he came to Ridgefield, therefore, his strength stayed with baseball and football. He is happy his daughters discovered basketball as he feels participation in any sport can make a positive difference in anyone’s life. Athletics has been and always will be an important element in Croce’s life, not only for fitness but for discipline and friendship.

Undefeated football team

The 1967 undefeated football team is being acknowledged at the Old Timers Association awards ceremony on Oct. 15. The team compiled an eight-win, no-loss record by crushing opponents by over 30 points on average. During the 1967 football season, RHS scored a total of 290 points while allowing a close contest with Norwalk Catholic, as an opener. RHS won 14 to 8 over Norwalk and Norwalk’s only other loss was to Danbury, by one point.

Ridgefield High School won two championships with the 1967 team and this was the only football team that was undefeated and untied in the school’s history. For this feat, Ridgefield was one of only five undefeated teams to be given a special award of merit.

The 1967 RHS head coach was Bob Mark, assisted by Rick Medve. The team co-captains were seniors John Stolle and Tom Santini. Stolle was the first Ridgefield High School player to earn all state football honors.

Although it varied from time to time, the starting team was usually:

Quarterback: Steve Martin, senior; running backs: Kevin Rowe, senior; Peter Santini, junior, and Vinny Tulipani, senior; ends: Randy Nicklas, senior, and Tom Stolle, junior; interior linemen: Bob Petrini, senior; Mike Testa, senior; John Stolle, senior; Gregg Miner, senior, and Jimmy DeLuca, junior; defensive backs: Jimmy Tulipani, sophomore; Kevin Rowe, senior, and Vinny Tulipani, senior; linebackers: John Stolle, senior, and Tom Stolle, junior; defensive ends: Pete Helie, senior, and Paul Martin, senior; defensive linemen: Jimmy DeLuca, junior; Jim Mulvaney, sophomore; Gregg Miner, senior, and Tom Santini, senior.

The leading scorers with nine touchdowns each were Kevin Rowe and Bobby Hlavac, sophomores. Peter Santini, junior, scored seven touchdowns; Vinny Tulipani had five touchdowns, and quarterback Steve Martin scored four touchdowns while throwing for many more. Co-captain Tom Santini scored 32 extra points to go along with one touchdown.

The other members on the team included seniors Gary Studwell, Gary Lucente, Carleton Rudolph, Peter Baggott, William “Laddie” Casey, Dave Robertson, Lee Heintze, and Billy Wygant; juniors David Yelinek, Vinny Panozza, Jim Croce, Jim Warner, Doug Both, Frank Lancaster, Jack Nally and John Pierandri, and sophomores Doug Pintak, Paul Robertson, Eric Wilson, Bob Conroy, Brad Helie, Dane Vontobel, Brad von Solkema, Bob DeCosta, Billy Budd, and Bill Bowman.

The awards event begins at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hall with dinner at 7 p.m. catered by Ridgefield Prime.

