Parenting today’s kids is topic of library talk

This year’s Parenting the Selfie-generation: Instilling Resilience series kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m., at the Ridgefield Library. Author Jeffrey J. Selingo will give a talk called The World of Work: Getting Your Teen Ready Begins Now. Information on how to look for what colleges offer that will prepare teens for the work world will be provided.

Selingo is editor-at-large for the Chronicle of Higher Education and is the author of There is Life After College: What Parents and Students Should Know About Navigating School To Prepare For the Jobs of Tomorrow. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing at the event through Books on the Common. A brown bag lunch follow-up discussion will take place the following day at the library at noon.

Registration at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.

