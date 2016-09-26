The Ridgefield Press

Author showcase part of Love Your Library Day

By The Ridgefield Press on September 26, 2016 in Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

As part of LYL Day (Love Your Library Day) taking place on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Ridgefield Library will present an author showcase from 7 to 10 p.m., featuring more than 20 different authors in a range of genres.

Those scheduled to be on hand include Jack Sanders (Ridgefield history), Jane Stern (Road Food), John Patrick (Net Attitude, Election Attitude), novelists Chris Belden and Mark Slouka, romance writer Katy Regnery, and poet Ira Joe Fisher.

Books will be available for purchase and signing, and there will also be readings and other activities throughout the evening. The event will also include announcement of the winners of the library’s inaugural short story writing contest and selected readings from the winning stories.

Books on the Common and the Friends of the Ridgefield Library support the event.

More information is available at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.

Related posts:

  1. Author Tony Abbott in showcase for kids
  2. Ridgefield: Arthropod fair
  3. RidgeCon 2016: Tea with Batman and Mr. Spock
  4. Women empowering women seminar to be held at library

Tags: ,

Previous Post Prospector announces plans for chili cook-off Oct. 22 Next Post Local Democrats honor Rosa DeLauro (PHOTO)
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress