Author showcase part of Love Your Library Day

As part of LYL Day (Love Your Library Day) taking place on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Ridgefield Library will present an author showcase from 7 to 10 p.m., featuring more than 20 different authors in a range of genres.

Those scheduled to be on hand include Jack Sanders (Ridgefield history), Jane Stern (Road Food), John Patrick (Net Attitude, Election Attitude), novelists Chris Belden and Mark Slouka, romance writer Katy Regnery, and poet Ira Joe Fisher.

Books will be available for purchase and signing, and there will also be readings and other activities throughout the evening. The event will also include announcement of the winners of the library’s inaugural short story writing contest and selected readings from the winning stories.

Books on the Common and the Friends of the Ridgefield Library support the event.

More information is available at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.