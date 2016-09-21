The Ridgefield Press

Greene leads Ridgefield cross country sweep

By Tim Murphy on September 21, 2016 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports · 0 Comments

As a freshman three years ago, Ridgefield’s Haley Greene was among the most impressive newcomers in both girls cross country and track and field. Lower-leg injuries, however, prevented her from progressing as a sophomore and junior.

Now a senior, Greene is back to running pain free. And in Tuesday’s second cross country race of the season she ran faster than anyone else.

With a time of 16 minutes, 48.38 seconds over the 4,000-meter course at Ridgefield High, Greene finished first overall to lead a dominating effort by the Tigers, who placed their five scoring runners in the top five and easily swept all three opponents.

By defeating Darien, 15-46, and St. Joseph and Brien McMahon (both by scores of 15-50), the Tigers improved their record to 6-0.

Ridgefield head coach John Goetz said he talked with Greene before the race.

“I told Haley that with Gabby Viggiano out sick we needed her to have a good race,” said Goetz. “She smiled at me and said, ‘I will.’ “

Greene and the Tigers other top-five runners ran as a pack and pulled away from Darien’s lead runner, Alexandra Barnard, with about a mile to go. Teammate Kasey McGerald (16:48.70) was a close second to Greene, followed by three more Tigers — Tess Pisanelli (16:49.06), Rachel Maue (16:58.60) and Ava Kelley (16:59.07) — who were third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Three more Ridgefield runners added top-10 finishes, as Maddie Guter (17:16.66) was eighth, Elizabeth Jasminski (17:24.28) ninth and Katherine Bracken (17:32,13) 10th.

The Ridgefield boys cross country team also had a good day, beating two of three opponents to raise their record to 5-1.

The Tigers registered wins over St. Joseph and McMahon by scores of 15-48 and lost to Darien, 23-34.

Senior Brad DeMassa made it two overall victories in two races for Ridgefield, as he placed first in a time of 13:02.20 for the 4,000 meters. DeMassa was more than 17 seconds faster than runner-up James Johnson (13:19.97) of Darien.

After Johnson, three more Darien runners occupied spots three to five, with Ridgefield’s pack of Calvin Keller (13:43.39), Ken Day (13:45.33) and Ty Howley (13:46.17) finishing sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

Haley Greene (shown competing at last year's FCIAC championship) was first overall for the Ridgefield High girls cross country team at Tuesday's race.

Haley Greene (shown competing at last year’s FCIAC championship) was first overall for the Ridgefield High girls cross country team at Tuesday’s regular-season race. The Tigers swept three opponents and are now 6-0 this season.

Related posts:

  1. Watch live: Ridgefield/Darien field hockey Monday
  2. Girls volleyball: Ridgefield shuts down Central in 3-0 win
  3. Girls lacrosse: Ridgefield, Warde play to tie
  4. Rams take down Ridgefield in FCIAC girls lax semis

Tags:

Previous Post HAN Connecticut News, Sept. 21 Next Post Carlson reopens
About author
Tim Murphy

Tim Murphy


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress