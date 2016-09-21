Greene leads Ridgefield cross country sweep

As a freshman three years ago, Ridgefield’s Haley Greene was among the most impressive newcomers in both girls cross country and track and field. Lower-leg injuries, however, prevented her from progressing as a sophomore and junior.

Now a senior, Greene is back to running pain free. And in Tuesday’s second cross country race of the season she ran faster than anyone else.

With a time of 16 minutes, 48.38 seconds over the 4,000-meter course at Ridgefield High, Greene finished first overall to lead a dominating effort by the Tigers, who placed their five scoring runners in the top five and easily swept all three opponents.

By defeating Darien, 15-46, and St. Joseph and Brien McMahon (both by scores of 15-50), the Tigers improved their record to 6-0.

Ridgefield head coach John Goetz said he talked with Greene before the race.

“I told Haley that with Gabby Viggiano out sick we needed her to have a good race,” said Goetz. “She smiled at me and said, ‘I will.’ “

Greene and the Tigers other top-five runners ran as a pack and pulled away from Darien’s lead runner, Alexandra Barnard, with about a mile to go. Teammate Kasey McGerald (16:48.70) was a close second to Greene, followed by three more Tigers — Tess Pisanelli (16:49.06), Rachel Maue (16:58.60) and Ava Kelley (16:59.07) — who were third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Three more Ridgefield runners added top-10 finishes, as Maddie Guter (17:16.66) was eighth, Elizabeth Jasminski (17:24.28) ninth and Katherine Bracken (17:32,13) 10th.

The Ridgefield boys cross country team also had a good day, beating two of three opponents to raise their record to 5-1.

The Tigers registered wins over St. Joseph and McMahon by scores of 15-48 and lost to Darien, 23-34.

Senior Brad DeMassa made it two overall victories in two races for Ridgefield, as he placed first in a time of 13:02.20 for the 4,000 meters. DeMassa was more than 17 seconds faster than runner-up James Johnson (13:19.97) of Darien.

After Johnson, three more Darien runners occupied spots three to five, with Ridgefield’s pack of Calvin Keller (13:43.39), Ken Day (13:45.33) and Ty Howley (13:46.17) finishing sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.